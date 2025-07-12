OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,481 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,801,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,316 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 646,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 502,044 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 358,504 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

