OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,690 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,226.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $585.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

