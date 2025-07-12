OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

