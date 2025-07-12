OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $98.65.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

