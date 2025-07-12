OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 315.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $476.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.15 and a 52 week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

