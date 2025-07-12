OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,540,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,827,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

