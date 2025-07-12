OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $31.42 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

