OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

