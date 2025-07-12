OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $364.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

