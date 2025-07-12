OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $370.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.