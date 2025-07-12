OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Raymond James Financial raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE CFR opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

