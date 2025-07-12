OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

