OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

