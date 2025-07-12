OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 369,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Dover by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average of $183.17. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

