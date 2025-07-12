OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $10,212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $35,375,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $181.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.36. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.01%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

