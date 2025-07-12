OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after buying an additional 979,313 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 476,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRS opened at $277.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.10 and a 52-week high of $282.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

