OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 19,025.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 53,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a one year low of $156.14 and a one year high of $202.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.07.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

