OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Humana by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

Humana Trading Down 0.8%

Humana stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.31. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

