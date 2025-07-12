OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

