OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,456,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,617,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.6%

UNM stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

