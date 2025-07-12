OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RSPH opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $718.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.