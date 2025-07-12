OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of RSPH opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $718.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $32.85.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
