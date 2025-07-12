OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $273,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.