OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS FSEP opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $48.46.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.