OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after buying an additional 358,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,552,000 after buying an additional 429,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after buying an additional 2,433,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after buying an additional 1,774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

