OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IDACORP by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in IDACORP by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.16 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

