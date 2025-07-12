OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7,456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

