OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after purchasing an additional 393,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $336,426,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.7%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

