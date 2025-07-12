OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $250.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

