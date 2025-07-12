OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.42 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

