OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 435,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after purchasing an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE ALSN opened at $91.75 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

