OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

