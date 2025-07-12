OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $51.21.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

