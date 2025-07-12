OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

