OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 242,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 134.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 67,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

