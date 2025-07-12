OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

