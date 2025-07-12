OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 266,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 644,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,475 shares during the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 319,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 479,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.