OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $750,572,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snowflake by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after buying an additional 2,200,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,820,000 after buying an additional 1,999,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,023.44. The trade was a 90.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.02. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

