Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,623,000.

NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

