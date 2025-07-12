Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Paylocity worth $68,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $177.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.50. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

