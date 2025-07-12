Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Penguin Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

Penguin Solutions stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Penguin Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

