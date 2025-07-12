Penguin Solutions’ (PENG) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 1.98. Penguin Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Research analysts expect that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENG. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

