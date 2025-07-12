PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $504,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,239.24. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,080,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,932.49. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $3,616,005. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

