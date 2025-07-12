Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 226 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,018,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

