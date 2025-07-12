Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,982 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Argus set a $63.00 price target on Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

