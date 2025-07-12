Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,932 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

