Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $5,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cabot by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

