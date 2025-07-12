Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $28.39 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,435. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,299. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

