Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE TT opened at $437.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $438.95. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

