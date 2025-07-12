Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,375,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,963.22. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,239.38. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $78.01 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

