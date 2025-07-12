Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $101,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,970,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 727,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $40,027,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

